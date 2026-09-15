Sharing a kitchen? Follow these 5 etiquette rules
What's the story
Shared kitchens can be a great way to save money and meet new people, but they also come with their own set of challenges. To keep the peace and make sure everyone enjoys the experience, it is important to follow some basic etiquette rules. Here are five essential tips to keep your shared kitchen experience pleasant for everyone involved.
Tip 1
Clean up after yourself
One of the most important rules of shared kitchen etiquette is to clean up after yourself.
This means washing your dishes immediately after use, wiping down surfaces, and putting things back in their place.
Not only does this keep the kitchen tidy, but it also shows respect for others who share the space.
A clean environment makes cooking more enjoyable for everyone.
Tip 2
Respect cooking times
In a shared kitchen, it is important to respect each other's cooking times.
If someone is using the stove or oven, wait patiently until they are done before starting your own meal preparation.
This way, you ensure that everyone gets their turn without causing unnecessary delays or frustration.
Tip 3
Share resources fairly
Sharing resources like spices, oils, or utensils should be done fairly and thoughtfully.
If you borrow something from another person in the kitchen, make sure to return it in its original condition, or refill it if necessary.
This practice fosters goodwill among housemates and ensures that everyone has access to what they need when they need it.
Tip 4
Keep noise levels down
While preparing meals in a communal space, it is essential to be mindful of noise levels.
Whether it is talking on the phone or listening to music, keeping the volume low ensures others are not disturbed while they cook or relax in the kitchen area.
Being considerate about noise helps maintain a peaceful atmosphere for everyone.
Tip 5
Communicate openly about issues
Open communication is key to resolving any issues that may arise in a shared kitchen setting.
If there is a problem, like someone consistently leaving their dirty dishes behind, address it calmly with those involved, rather than letting resentment build over time.
Open dialogue helps find solutions quickly and keeps relationships harmonious among housemates.