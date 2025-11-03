DIY: How to make fabric bookmarks

LOADING...
By Simran Jeet
Nov 03, 2025
01:46 pm
African fabric bookmarks are a unique way to add a touch of culture to your reading experience. These bookmarks are made from vibrant and traditional African fabrics, making them both functional and decorative. Crafting these bookmarks can be a fun and creative activity, allowing you to personalize your reading materials with colorful patterns and textures. Here are some simple steps to create your own African fabric bookmarks.

Gather your materials

To make African fabric bookmarks, you need some basic materials. Get some African fabric scraps, scissors, glue or fabric adhesive, a ruler, and a pencil. You can also use laminating sheets if you want to make your bookmarks more durable. These materials are easily available at craft stores or online.

Cut fabric into desired shape

Start by cutting the African fabric into the shape of your choice. You can opt for rectangular or more intricate shapes depending on your preference. Use a ruler and pencil to mark the dimensions before cutting for precision. Make sure each piece is uniform in size if you're making multiple bookmarks.

Add backing for durability

To ensure your bookmark lasts longer, add a backing using plain paper or cardstock. This gives strength and prevents wear and tear over time. Simply cut the backing material slightly larger than the fabric piece, then glue them together firmly. This step is important if you want your bookmark to withstand daily use.

Personalize with embellishments

Personalize your African fabric bookmark by adding embellishments like beads, buttons, or ribbons. These elements add an extra layer of creativity and make each bookmark unique. Secure these embellishments with glue or stitches, as per the material's requirement, ensuring they are firmly attached and enhance the overall look without compromising on durability.

Laminate for extra protection

If you want to protect your African fabric bookmark even more, laminate it. This step protects it from wear and tear, while keeping the vibrant colors of the fabric intact. Simply place the laminated sheet over the finished bookmark and seal it properly, making sure there are no air bubbles trapped inside. This way, your bookmark stays beautiful and functional for a long time.