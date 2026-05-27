How to make delicious candies at home

Making candies at home can be a fun and rewarding experience, especially when you skip corn syrup. With natural sweeteners and simple ingredients, you can make delicious treats without the need for corn syrup. This guide will give you insights into making candies with easily available ingredients, giving you more control over what goes into your treats. Whether you are a seasoned candy maker or a novice, these tips will help you make delightful confections at home.

Tip 1 Choosing natural sweeteners Natural sweeteners such as honey, maple syrup, and agave nectar can be great substitutes for corn syrup in candy recipes. They add their own unique flavors and sweetness levels. Honey is thicker and gives a floral note, while maple syrup lends a rich caramel-like taste. Agave nectar is milder in flavor but sweeter than sugar. Experimenting with these options can help you find the right balance for your candies.

Tip 2 Simple ingredients list To make candies without corn syrup, stick to simple ingredients such as sugar, water, lemon juice, and butter. These are basic, but effective, in making a range of candies from hard candies to fudges. Lemon juice helps prevent crystallization when combined with sugar and water, giving you a smooth texture. Butter adds creaminess to the final product.

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Tip 3 Cooking techniques explained The key to successful candy-making lies in mastering cooking techniques like boiling and cooling. Start by dissolving sugar in water over medium heat until it reaches the desired temperature on a candy thermometer (usually around 240 degrees Fahrenheit for soft ball stage). Once cooked, pour the mixture onto a greased surface to cool before shaping or cutting into pieces.

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