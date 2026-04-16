How to make calming candles using dried herbs

African herbs have been used for centuries for their aromatic and therapeutic properties. These natural ingredients can be used to make candles that not only smell good but also provide a sense of calm and relaxation. By combining traditional techniques with modern creativity, you can create unique candles that reflect the rich heritage of Africa . Here are some insights into making candles using African herbs.

Tip 1 Choosing the right herbs Selecting the right herbs is key to getting the desired scent and benefits from your candles. Popular choices include lavender, rosemary, and sage, all known for their calming properties. Lavender is famous for its soothing aroma, rosemary can improve focus, and sage is often used for purification. Experimenting with different combinations can give you a unique scent profile that suits your taste.

Tip 2 Preparing the candle base The candle base is usually made of wax, which can be either beeswax or soy wax. Beeswax is natural and burns longer, while soy wax is a vegan option that burns evenly. Melt the wax on low heat until it turns liquid. Make sure to keep the temperature consistent to avoid any cracks in the final product.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Infusing herbs into wax Once your wax is ready, it is time to infuse it with herbs. Add dried herbs directly into the melted wax, or use essential oils derived from these plants for a more potent aroma. Stir well to ensure even distribution throughout the mixture before pouring it into molds or containers.

Advertisement