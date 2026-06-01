Tasty ways to use leftover jackfruit seeds

Jackfruit seeds are often ignored, but they make for a great, healthy snack option. Loaded with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, these seeds can be roasted to make a crunchy snack. Not only is this an economical way to use the whole fruit, but it also gives you a nutritious alternative to regular snacks. Here is how you can make crunchy jackfruit seed snacks at home.

Tip 1 Selecting and preparing jackfruit seeds Choose fresh jackfruit seeds that are firm and intact. Remove any pulp attached to the seeds by rinsing them under running water. Boil the cleaned seeds in water for about 10 minutes until they soften slightly. This step makes them easier to roast and enhances their flavor.

Tip 2 Seasoning your snack Once boiled, let the seeds cool down a bit before seasoning them. You can use salt, pepper, paprika, or any other spice of your choice to add flavor. Toss the seeds well so that the seasoning coats them evenly. This step is essential to ensure every bite is flavorful.

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Tip 3 Roasting techniques for crunchiness Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (356 degrees Fahrenheit). Spread the seasoned jackfruit seeds on a baking sheet in a single layer. Roast them for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they turn golden brown and crunchy. Keep an eye on them so that they do not burn.

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