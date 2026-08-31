How to style layered cuts for volume?
What's the story
Layered cuts are a timeless trick to add volume to your hair, no matter the length or texture. They give movement and body, making even the flattest of hair look fuller. By adding layers, you can get a bouncy, voluminous look without having to go for drastic changes. Here are five ways to style layered cuts for volume, and how you can use this technique to get the hair of your dreams.
Tip 1
Choose the right layer length
The length of layers is important for volume. Shorter layers can lift roots and create height, while longer layers add movement without losing length.
If you have fine hair, opt for shorter layers around the crown to create lift. For thicker hair, longer layers can reduce bulk while maintaining fullness.
Tip 2
Use texturizing products
Texturizing products like mousse or volumizing spray can make a world of difference in how layered cuts look.
These products add grip and lift at the roots, making layers stand out more prominently.
Apply these products when your hair is damp, before styling, to get the best results.
Tip 3
Blow-dry with technique
Blow-drying is key to getting volume out of layered cuts.
Use a round brush when blow-drying to lift roots and shape layers.
Blow-dry upside down for extra lift at the roots, then flip back and style as desired.
This technique helps maintain volume throughout the day.
Tip 4
Experiment with parting styles
The way you part your hair can also affect how voluminous it looks with layered cuts.
A deep side part adds instant lift on one side, while a middle part gives an even distribution of volume across both sides of your head.
Try different parting styles until you find one that complements your face shape and enhances overall fullness.
Tip 5
Regular trims for maintenance
Regular trims are essential to keep layered cuts looking fresh and voluminous over time.
Split ends can weigh down layers and diminish their impact on overall volume.
Aim for trims every six to eight weeks to maintain the shape and prevent damage from affecting your hairstyle's fullness.