Add a charm to boring walls with paper plate baskets

Creating African-inspired woven paper plate wall baskets is a fun and creative way to add some cultural flair to your home. With just a few materials, you can craft beautiful, textured pieces that mimic traditional African basketry. Not only is this project budget-friendly, but it also allows you to explore your artistic side while honoring the rich heritage of African crafts. Here's a simple guide to get you started on this unique DIY journey.

Materials needed Gather your materials To start, collect all the necessary materials: paper plates, scissors, glue, yarn or string in various colors, and a pencil. The paper plates will serve as the base of your basket. Choose yarn colors that reflect African patterns—earthy tones like browns and greens or vibrant hues like reds and yellows. These items are easily available at craft stores or online.

Pattern planning Design your pattern Before you start weaving, sketch out your desired pattern on a piece of paper. African baskets usually have geometric designs with bold shapes and lines. Decide on a pattern that resonates with you and plan how each color will be placed within the design. This step will help ensure that your final product looks cohesive and visually appealing.

Creating the base Weave the basket base Start by cutting the paper plates into strips about one inch wide. These strips will form the base of your basket. Begin gluing them together in an overlapping manner to create a sturdy base. Use different colored yarns to wrap around each strip for added texture and visual interest. Make sure each strip is securely attached before moving on to the next one.

Layering technique Add depth with layers Once the base is complete, it's time to add depth by layering more strips over the initial structure. Continue wrapping yarn around each new strip as you go along, maintaining consistency with your chosen pattern design. This technique not only enhances durability but also adds dimension to your basket's appearance.