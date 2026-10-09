How to make scented candles at home

Once your wax is melted, it's time to add fragrance oils for that aromatic touch.

The amount of fragrance oil you add can vary, but a good rule of thumb is to use about 6% to 8% of the total weight of the wax. This ensures that your candles have a noticeable, yet not overpowering, scent when lit.

Mixing the fragrance oils thoroughly into the wax ensures an even distribution, giving your candles a consistent aroma when burned.