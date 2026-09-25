How to make scented sachets at home
What's the story
Creating scented sachets is an easy and inexpensive way to fill your home with pleasant aromas. These little packets can be placed in drawers, closets, or even under pillows to keep things fresh. By using natural ingredients, you can customize the scent to your liking while keeping things eco-friendly. Here's how you can make your own scented sachets at home with simple materials and steps.
#1
Choosing the right ingredients
Selecting the right ingredients is key to making effective scented sachets.
Dried flowers such as lavender, rose petals, or chamomile are popular choices because of their long-lasting fragrances.
You can also add herbs like mint or rosemary for a refreshing touch. Essential oils can also be added for an extra boost of scent.
Make sure the ingredients are completely dry to avoid mold.
#2
Preparing the sachet bags
To prepare sachet bags, you can use small pieces of fabric like cotton or muslin.
Cut the fabric into squares of about six inches on each side.
Fold each square into a pouch shape, and secure it with string or ribbon.
This way, the contents remain inside but allow the fragrance to escape.
#3
Filling the sachets
Fill each pouch with your chosen mixture of dried flowers, herbs, and essential oils.
Aim for a balance so that no single scent overpowers the others.
Leave some space at the top of each pouch before sealing it shut; this allows air circulation, which helps release fragrance over time.
#4
Sealing and storing your sachets
Once filled, securely tie off each pouch with string or ribbon to keep contents from spilling out.
Store your sachets in areas where you want them most, like closets or drawers, and replace them every few weeks for optimal freshness.
If you notice any dampness inside any of them during storage, remove immediately to prevent mold growth.