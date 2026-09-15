How to make scrunchies at home
What's the story
Shweshwe fabric, a traditional South African textile, is famous for its vibrant patterns and durability. This fabric is ideal for making stylish scrunchies, which are both functional and fashionable. With a few simple steps, you can turn shweshwe fabric into eye-catching scrunchies that add a pop of color to any outfit. Here is how you can make these stylish accessories at home.
Materials needed
Gather your materials
To make scrunchies from shweshwe fabric, you'll need some basic materials.
Get a piece of shweshwe fabric (about 20 inches long and five inches wide), an elastic band (around nine inches long), scissors, and a sewing machine or needle and thread.
These items are easily available at craft stores or online.
Make sure the fabric is pre-washed to avoid shrinking later on.
Fabric preparation
Cut the fabric properly
Start by cutting the shweshwe fabric into a rectangle measuring roughly 20 inches by five inches. This size will give you a voluminous scrunchie once you sew it together.
Make sure the edges are straight and even so that the final product looks neat.
You can use pinking shears to prevent fraying if you do not have a sewing machine.
Stitching process
Sew the fabric together
Fold the fabric in half lengthwise with the right sides facing each other, and sew along the long edge with a one-quarter-inch seam allowance.
Leave one end open to insert the elastic band.
Turn the tube inside out through the open end so that the right side of the fabric is now on the outside.
Elastic insertion
Insert elastic band
Cut an elastic band to about nine inches long, and attach a safety pin to one end.
Insert it through the open end of your fabric tube until it comes out of the other end.
Adjust it so that it is evenly distributed before securing both ends together with a knot.
Final touches
Close up your scrunchie
Once you have secured both ends of your elastic band, tuck in any raw edges at the open end of your fabric tube, and sew it closed using small stitches or by running it through your sewing machine if you prefer.
Voila! You now have a stylish scrunchie made from beautiful shweshwe fabric ready for everyday wear or special occasions alike!