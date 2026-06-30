Small room? Use mirrors to make it feel bigger
What's the story
Mirrors are the best tools to create an illusion of space in small rooms. They reflect light and make the room look bigger and brighter. By placing mirrors strategically, you can make the most of natural and artificial light, making the room feel more open and inviting. Here are five ways to use mirrors to make small rooms look spacious.
Tip 1
Use large mirrors for maximum impact
A large mirror can do wonders in a small room by reflecting more light and giving an illusion of depth. Place a floor-to-ceiling mirror on one wall to create a dramatic effect that makes the room look bigger. This trick works especially well in narrow hallways or compact living spaces, where every inch counts.
Tip 2
Position mirrors opposite windows
Placing a mirror opposite a window can double the amount of natural light entering the room. The reflection of sunlight brightens up the space and makes it feel more airy. This trick works wonders in bedrooms or sitting areas with limited windows, making them feel more open during the daytime.
Tip 3
Use mirrored furniture pieces
Incorporating mirrored furniture pieces, such as tables or cabinets, can add to the illusion of space without compromising on style. These pieces reflect their surroundings, blending seamlessly into any decor, while maintaining an open feel. They work best in modern interiors where sleek lines are preferred.
Tip 4
Create focal points with decorative mirrors
Decorative mirrors can also serve as focal points in small rooms, drawing attention away from their size. Opt for unique shapes or frames that complement your decor style while adding visual interest. A well-placed decorative mirror can become a statement piece that enhances both aesthetics and perceived space.
Tip 5
Layer mirrors for added dimension
Layering mirrors at different heights and angles adds dimension to a small room, making it visually interesting. Mix sizes and styles for an eclectic look that adds depth without overwhelming the space. This technique works well in eclectic interiors where creativity meets functionality.