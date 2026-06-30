Layering mirrors at different angles adds dimension to a small room

Small room? Use mirrors to make it feel bigger

By Simran Jeet 04:38 pm Jun 30, 202604:38 pm

What's the story

Mirrors are the best tools to create an illusion of space in small rooms. They reflect light and make the room look bigger and brighter. By placing mirrors strategically, you can make the most of natural and artificial light, making the room feel more open and inviting. Here are five ways to use mirrors to make small rooms look spacious.