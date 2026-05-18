How to master the braided crown hairstyle

The braided crown is a timeless hairstyle that exudes elegance and sophistication. Ideal for both casual and formal occasions, this hairstyle is a favorite among those who want to look effortlessly chic. With a few simple steps, you can master the art of creating a perfect braided crown. Here is a guide to help you achieve this classic look with ease and confidence.

Tip 1 Choosing the right hair texture Selecting the right hair texture is key to getting the braided crown just right. Straight or slightly wavy hair works best, as it holds the braid well. If you have naturally curly hair, using a straightening iron can help in achieving a smoother base for braiding. Applying a light mousse can add volume and make your hair more manageable.

Tip 2 Sectioning your hair properly Proper sectioning is the key to a neat and symmetrical braided crown. Start by parting your hair down the middle or to one side, depending on your preference. Divide your hair into two equal sections from ear to ear across the top of your head. This will give you two manageable portions to work with while creating each side of the braid.

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Tip 3 Mastering basic braiding techniques Mastering basic braiding techniques is essential for crafting an immaculate braided crown. Start with a simple three-strand braid, ensuring that each section is tightly woven together. For added texture and interest, consider incorporating fishtail or Dutch braids into your design. Practice these techniques regularly to improve your skill and achieve a polished look.

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