Pair lemongrass and turmeric for a delicious twist
What's the story
Turmeric and lemongrass are two of the most versatile spices that can elevate the taste of any dish. While turmeric is known for its earthy flavor and vibrant color, lemongrass offers a citrusy aroma and a refreshing taste. Together, they can create a harmonious blend that enhances the taste of various cuisines. Here are some ways to pair turmeric and lemongrass in your meals.
Tip 1
Infuse oils with turmeric and lemongrass
Infusing oils with turmeric and lemongrass is an easy way to add flavor to your dishes.
Simply heat olive or coconut oil with slices of fresh lemongrass and a teaspoon of ground turmeric.
The infusion process allows the flavors to meld together, creating an aromatic oil, perfect for drizzling over salads or using as a cooking base.
Tip 2
Create flavorful marinades
Marinades with turmeric and lemongrass can make any protein dish delicious.
Mix lemon juice, minced garlic, grated ginger, ground turmeric, chopped lemongrass stalks, soy sauce, and honey for a zesty marinade.
Let your choice of tofu or vegetables soak in this mixture for at least 30 minutes before grilling or baking.
Tip 3
Brew aromatic teas
Brewing tea with turmeric and lemongrass makes for a soothing drink that has health benefits.
Boil water with sliced lemongrass stalks, and add half a teaspoon of ground turmeric. Let it steep for five minutes before straining into cups.
This tea can be enjoyed hot or cold as a refreshing beverage throughout the day.
Tip 4
Enhance soups with spice duo
Adding turmeric and lemongrass to soups gives depth of flavor without overpowering the dish.
Start by sauteing onions with minced garlic in vegetable broth until fragrant.
Add sliced lemongrass stalks, diced vegetables of your choice, and one teaspoon of ground turmeric.
Simmer until all ingredients are tender, then serve hot for a comforting meal.
Tip 5
Spice up rice dishes
Turmeric not only colors rice but also adds an earthy flavor that pairs well with the citrus notes from lemongrass.
Cook rice as usual, but add grated lemon zest along with finely chopped lemongrass stalks during cooking time.
Once done, stir in cooked peas or carrots, seasoned lightly using salt if needed.