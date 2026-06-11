Turmeric and black pepper can be used in a variety of cooking applications

The powerful benefits of mixing turmeric and black pepper

By Vinita Jain 12:28 pm Jun 11, 202612:28 pm

What's the story

Turmeric and black pepper are two spices that have been used for centuries in various cuisines and traditional medicine. The combination of these spices not only adds flavor to dishes but also offers several health benefits. Turmeric contains curcumin, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, while black pepper enhances the absorption of curcumin by up to 2,000%. Here's how you can use these spices effectively in your daily life.