Indian spinach: 5 classic recipes for everyone

Indian spinach, or amaranth leaves, is a versatile leafy green that is a staple in many Indian kitchens. Packed with nutrients, it can be prepared in a number of ways to suit different palates. Here are five traditional Indian recipes that highlight the unique taste and texture of Indian spinach. From curries to stir-fries, these dishes make the most of this nutritious green.

Dish 1 Saag with mustard greens Saag is a popular North Indian dish where leafy greens are cooked with spices. While saag is most commonly associated with mustard greens, Indian spinach makes a great substitute. The leaves are cooked with spices such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric to create a rich, flavorful dish. Saag with Indian spinach can be served with flatbreads like roti or naan for a complete meal.

Dish 2 Palak paneer variation Palak paneer is a beloved Indian dish, usually made with spinach and paneer cheese. For a twist, you can use Indian spinach instead of regular spinach. The preparation remains the same; the leaves are blanched and blended into a smooth paste before being cooked with paneer cubes, and spices like garam masala and ginger-garlic paste. This variation offers a slightly different flavor profile while retaining the essence of the original recipe.

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Dish 3 Amaranth leaf stir-fry A simple yet delicious way to enjoy Indian spinach is by making an amaranth leaf stir-fry. The leaves are sauteed with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and mustard seeds until they wilt down into a tender mix bursting with flavors. This quick-fix recipe goes well as a side dish or even as a light main course when paired with steamed rice or flatbreads.

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Dish 4 Dal palak combination Dal palak is another classic combination where lentils, usually yellow split peas or red lentils, are cooked along with Indian spinach for added nutrition and taste. The dal is flavored with spices like turmeric powder and cumin seeds before folding in chopped amaranth leaves toward the end of cooking time so they retain their vibrant color and nutrients.