How to protect your furniture during monsoon
What's the story
Monsoon season can be a nightmare for furniture, thanks to the humidity and dampness that come with it. To keep your furniture in good condition, it is important to take preventive measures to protect it from water damage and mold growth. Here are some practical tips to keep your furniture safe during the monsoon season, ensuring longevity and durability.
Tip 1
Use protective covers
Protective covers are a must during monsoon. They act as a barrier between moisture and your furniture, preventing water damage.
Pick covers made of waterproof material to keep the moisture out.
Make sure the covers fit well so that they don't get blown away by the wind or let moisture seep in through gaps.
Tip 2
Maintain proper ventilation
Proper ventilation is key to keep humidity levels in check indoors.
Keep windows open whenever possible to allow fresh air to circulate around your home.
You can also use fans or dehumidifiers to further reduce humidity levels.
This will help prevent mold growth on wooden surfaces, and keep your furniture dry.
Tip 3
Regular cleaning and dusting
Regular cleaning is important to keep your furniture looking good during the monsoon.
Dust and dirt can trap moisture, which can lead to damage over time.
Use a soft cloth or microfiber duster to wipe down surfaces regularly.
Avoid using too much water while cleaning, as excess moisture can cause more harm than good.
Tip 4
Avoid placing furniture directly on floors
Placing furniture directly on floors can expose it to water damage from spills or leaks.
Use coasters or small mats under legs of tables and chairs to create a barrier between them and the floor.
This simple step helps absorb any accidental spills before they reach the furniture itself.
Tip 5
Inspect for leaks regularly
Regularly check for leaks in roofs or walls that may affect nearby furniture during heavy rains.
Prompt repairs prevent further damage from occurring over time, ensuring long-term protection against potential hazards associated with neglecting maintenance issues promptly.