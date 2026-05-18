How to care for your skin while shopping outdoors

Shopping in open-air markets can be a fun experience, but the sun can be harsh on your skin. Keeping your skin protected from sun damage is important, especially when you're out for long hours. Here are some practical tips to keep your skin safe while you enjoy outdoor shopping. These tips are easy to follow and can be incorporated into your daily routine without much hassle.

Tip 1 Use broad-spectrum sunscreen Applying broad-spectrum sunscreen is a must to protect your skin from both UVA and UVB rays. Pick a sunscreen with at least SPF 30, and apply it generously on all exposed areas of your skin. Reapply every two hours, or more frequently if you're sweating or wiping your face. This will help prevent sunburn and long-term skin damage.

Tip 2 Wear protective clothing Wearing protective clothing can give you an additional layer of defense against the sun. Choose long-sleeved shirts, wide-brimmed hats, and lightweight scarves to cover up. Light-colored fabrics are better, as they reflect sunlight instead of absorbing it. This way, you can enjoy shopping without compromising on comfort.

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Tip 3 Seek shade whenever possible Finding shade is one of the easiest ways to protect your skin from direct sunlight. Whenever possible, look for shaded areas, like umbrellas or canopies, while shopping. If there are not any available, consider carrying a portable umbrella or finding a shaded spot for breaks during your outing.

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Tip 4 Stay hydrated Staying hydrated is key to keeping your skin healthy and resilient against sun damage. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated from the inside out. Avoid drinks with caffeine, as they can dehydrate you further.