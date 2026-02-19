How to regrow cilantro from leftover stems

Regrowing cilantro from leftover stems is a sustainable way to ensure a constant supply of fresh herbs at home. This simple method requires minimal resources and can be done in the comfort of your kitchen. By using kitchen scraps, you not only reduce waste but also enjoy the benefits of homegrown cilantro. The process is straightforward and accessible, making it an ideal choice for those looking to cultivate their own herbs without much effort.

Tip 1 Gather your materials To start regrowing cilantro, collect fresh cilantro stems with healthy leaves. You'll also need a glass or jar filled with water and a sunny windowsill. Make sure the stems are free from any signs of decay or damage to ensure successful growth. These basic materials are easily available at home and set the stage for your cilantro regrowth journey.

Tip 2 Prepare the cilantro stems Trim the bottom of each stem at an angle to increase water absorption. Remove any wilted or yellowing leaves, as they can hinder growth. Place the trimmed stems upright in the glass of water, ensuring that at least one inch of stem is submerged. This preparation helps the plant absorb nutrients effectively.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Place in sunlight Position your glass of water with cilantro stems on a sunny windowsill where it can receive plenty of indirect sunlight every day. Sunlight is essential for photosynthesis, which aids in plant growth. Rotate the glass occasionally so that all sides get equal exposure to light, promoting even growth.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Change water regularly To keep your cilantro fresh and growing, change the water every two days. This practice prevents bacterial growth, which can harm the plant. By ensuring the water is clean and oxygenated, you promote healthy root development. This is key to keeping your cilantro thriving and ready for use in your kitchen.