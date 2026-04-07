How to regrow lemongrass from leftover stems

Regrowing lemongrass from kitchen scraps is an easy and sustainable way to keep your pantry stocked with this fragrant herb. By using the leftover stalks, you can grow new plants in water, saving money and reducing waste. The process is simple and requires minimal resources, making it an ideal project for anyone looking to get the most out of their groceries. Here are the steps to successfully regrow lemongrass at home.

Tip 1 Selecting the right lemongrass stalks Choose fresh, healthy lemongrass stalks with a firm texture and vibrant green color. Avoid any that are wilted or discolored, as they may not sprout well. Trim the base of each stalk to about one inch in length. This will help promote root growth when placed in water.

Tip 2 Preparing the water container Select a suitable container, like a glass jar or vase, that can hold enough water to submerge the base of the lemongrass stalks. Ensure the container is clean to prevent any bacterial growth. Fill it with enough water so that at least one inch of each stalk's base is submerged.

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Tip 3 Placing lemongrass in water Place the prepared lemongrass stalks upright in the container filled with water. Make sure they are standing straight, and not leaning too much, which could cause them to rot. Keep the container in a warm spot with indirect sunlight, as direct sunlight can damage the delicate shoots.

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Tip 4 Changing water regularly To ensure healthy growth, change the water every two days or when it appears cloudy. This practice prevents bacterial buildup and keeps the roots oxygenated. As new roots emerge from the submerged ends of the stalks, they will grow rapidly, providing you with fresh lemongrass for culinary use.