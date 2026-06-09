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How to regrow mint from stems

By Simran Jeet 05:11 pm Jun 09, 202605:11 pm

What's the story

Regrowing mint from kitchen scraps is an easy and rewarding task. It not only minimizes waste but also gives you a continuous supply of fresh mint leaves. The process is simple and requires very few resources, making it perfect for beginners and seasoned gardeners alike. By following a few simple steps, you can have an endless supply of this aromatic herb at home.