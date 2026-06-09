How to regrow mint from stems
What's the story
Regrowing mint from kitchen scraps is an easy and rewarding task. It not only minimizes waste but also gives you a continuous supply of fresh mint leaves. The process is simple and requires very few resources, making it perfect for beginners and seasoned gardeners alike. By following a few simple steps, you can have an endless supply of this aromatic herb at home.
Tip 1
Choosing the right mint stems
Selecting the right stems is key to successful regrowth. Ideally, choose healthy, vibrant green stems with no signs of wilting or discoloration. Look for stems that are at least four inches long, with several leaves attached. Avoid using stems that are too woody or have begun to flower, as these may not root well.
Tip 2
Preparing the mint scraps
Before placing your mint scraps in water, trim the bottom of each stem at an angle to increase water absorption. Remove any lower leaves that would be submerged in water to prevent rot. Place the trimmed stems in a glass of water, ensuring that the cut ends are fully submerged.
Tip 3
Providing optimal conditions
Place your glass of mint-filled water in a spot with indirect sunlight for best results. Direct sunlight can make the water too hot and kill the roots. Change the water every few days to keep it fresh and oxygenated. In one week or two, you should see roots growing from the stem ends.
Tip 4
Transplanting rooted mint cuttings
Once your mint cuttings have developed roots at least two inches long, it's time to transplant them into soil. Choose a pot with good drainage, and fill it with well-draining potting mix. Gently plant each rooted cutting into its own pot, burying it just deep enough so that only leaves are above soil level. Water lightly after planting to settle soil around roots.