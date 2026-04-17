How to score the best deals on crafts

African crafts are a treasure trove of culture and creativity, but they can be a little expensive. However, if you know the art of bargaining, you can score amazing deals on these exquisite items. Bargaining is an integral part of shopping in many African markets, and knowing the tricks can make your experience even more rewarding. Here are some practical tips to help you bargain like a pro.

Market insight Understand the market value Before you start bargaining, it's important to know the market value of the crafts you're interested in. Researching prices online or asking locals gives you a fair idea of what to expect. This knowledge not only helps you gauge whether a price is fair, but also shows sellers that you're an informed buyer. Knowing market value sets a solid foundation for negotiation.

Relationship building Build rapport with sellers Building rapport with sellers can go a long way in getting better deals. Take time to chat, show genuine interest in their crafts, and respect their culture. When sellers see you as more than just a customer, they may be more willing to offer discounts or throw in extras. Building a relationship creates trust and makes the bargaining process more pleasant.

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Initial offer strategy Start with a lower offer When you start bargaining, always start with a lower offer than what you are willing to pay. This gives you room to negotiate and shows that you are serious about getting a good deal. However, make sure your initial offer is reasonable and respectful. An unrealistic lowball can offend sellers and ruin negotiations.

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Negotiation tactics Be patient and flexible Patience is key when it comes to successful bargaining. Do not rush into closing a deal; take your time to negotiate back and forth with the seller. Also, be flexible with your offers; if they counter with a price higher than your budget, consider adjusting your expectations slightly, instead of walking away immediately.