Sharpen your fabric scissors with these simple tricks
What's the story
Sharpening fabric scissors is essential to keep them cutting through cloth with precision. Dull scissors can make sewing a tedious task, resulting in uneven edges and frayed fabric. By sharpening your fabric scissors at home, you can save money and keep them in top shape. Here are some practical tips to sharpen your fabric scissors at home, easily and effectively.
Tip 1
Use aluminum foil for sharpening
Aluminum foil can also be used as a handy tool for sharpening fabric scissors.
Just fold a piece of aluminum foil several times until it is thick enough.
Cut through the folded foil several times with your scissors. This will help realign the blades' edges and restore their sharpness.
It's an easy and cost-effective way to maintain your scissors without any special equipment.
Tip 2
Employ sandpaper strips
Another effective way to sharpen fabric scissors at home is by using sandpaper strips.
Take a small piece of fine-grit sandpaper and fold it in half with the rough sides facing outwards.
Insert the blades of your scissors into the folded strip and open and close them a few times.
This method helps remove any nicks or dullness from the blades, restoring their cutting ability.
Tip 3
Utilize a sharpening stone
A sharpening stone is a more traditional method to sharpen fabric scissors.
Simply place the stone on a flat surface, hold one blade of the scissor against it at an angle, and slide it along the edge towards you in smooth strokes.
Repeat this process for both blades, making sure not to over-sharpen one side more than the other.
Tip 4
Maintain regular cleaning routine
Keeping your fabric scissors clean is also important for their longevity and performance.
After every use, wipe off any lint or thread from the blades with a soft cloth.
Occasionally, give them a more thorough cleaning by soaking them in warm soapy water for a few minutes before gently drying them off with a towel.
This prevents buildup that could affect cutting efficiency over time.