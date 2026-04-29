How to grow alfalfa sprouts at home
What's the story
Growing alfalfa sprouts indoors is a simple and rewarding task. These nutrient-rich sprouts are easy to grow and require very little space and resources. By following a few basic steps, you can have a fresh supply of alfalfa sprouts at home, ready to add to your salads, sandwiches, or smoothies. Here is a handy guide to help you grow alfalfa sprouts indoors.
Seed selection
Choosing the right seeds
Choosing high-quality seeds is the first step to growing healthy alfalfa sprouts. Look for organic, non-GMO seeds from a trusted source. Make sure the seeds are specifically labeled for sprouting to ensure they are safe and suitable for consumption. Good quality seeds will give you better germination rates and healthier sprouts.
Container setup
Preparing the growing container
To grow alfalfa sprouts, you need a shallow container with drainage holes. A glass jar or a sprouting tray works well. Rinse the container with hot water to sanitize it before use. This will help prevent mold growth and keep your sprouts healthy.
Seed soaking
Soaking the seeds
Soak about two tablespoons of alfalfa seeds in water for four hours before sprouting. This helps kickstart the germination process by softening the seed coat. After soaking, drain the water completely, and spread the seeds evenly in your prepared container.
Daily care
Rinsing and draining regularly
For optimal growth, rinse the seeds with fresh water two to three times a day. This keeps them moist and prevents mold from forming. Make sure to drain out excess water each time to keep the seeds from getting waterlogged. With proper rinsing and draining, your alfalfa sprouts will grow healthy and ready to eat in just four to six days.
Sprout harvest
Harvesting your sprouts
Your alfalfa sprouts will be ready for harvest in four to six days when they reach about one inch in length. At this point, give them one last rinse before removing them from the container. Store your harvested sprouts in an airtight container in the refrigerator, where they can remain fresh for up to one week.