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How to grow alfalfa sprouts at home
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How to grow alfalfa sprouts at home

By Simran Jeet
Apr 29, 2026
04:29 pm
What's the story

Growing alfalfa sprouts indoors is a simple and rewarding task. These nutrient-rich sprouts are easy to grow and require very little space and resources. By following a few basic steps, you can have a fresh supply of alfalfa sprouts at home, ready to add to your salads, sandwiches, or smoothies. Here is a handy guide to help you grow alfalfa sprouts indoors.

Seed selection

Choosing the right seeds

Choosing high-quality seeds is the first step to growing healthy alfalfa sprouts. Look for organic, non-GMO seeds from a trusted source. Make sure the seeds are specifically labeled for sprouting to ensure they are safe and suitable for consumption. Good quality seeds will give you better germination rates and healthier sprouts.

Container setup

Preparing the growing container

To grow alfalfa sprouts, you need a shallow container with drainage holes. A glass jar or a sprouting tray works well. Rinse the container with hot water to sanitize it before use. This will help prevent mold growth and keep your sprouts healthy.

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Seed soaking

Soaking the seeds

Soak about two tablespoons of alfalfa seeds in water for four hours before sprouting. This helps kickstart the germination process by softening the seed coat. After soaking, drain the water completely, and spread the seeds evenly in your prepared container.

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Daily care

Rinsing and draining regularly

For optimal growth, rinse the seeds with fresh water two to three times a day. This keeps them moist and prevents mold from forming. Make sure to drain out excess water each time to keep the seeds from getting waterlogged. With proper rinsing and draining, your alfalfa sprouts will grow healthy and ready to eat in just four to six days.

Sprout harvest

Harvesting your sprouts

Your alfalfa sprouts will be ready for harvest in four to six days when they reach about one inch in length. At this point, give them one last rinse before removing them from the container. Store your harvested sprouts in an airtight container in the refrigerator, where they can remain fresh for up to one week.

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