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Home / News / Lifestyle News / Give your jawline a natural lift with these 5 exercises
Give your jawline a natural lift with these 5 exercises
Chin lifts are a simple yet effective exercise that targets the muscles under your chin and jawline

Give your jawline a natural lift with these 5 exercises

By Vinita Jain
Aug 06, 2026
01:32 pm
What's the story

Facial exercises, also known as facial yoga, are a natural way to tone and strengthen facial muscles. These exercises can help improve blood circulation, reduce signs of aging, and give you a more defined jawline. By regularly practicing certain movements, you can achieve a firmer and more youthful-looking face without the need for invasive procedures or products. Here are five effective facial exercises to help you tone your jawline naturally.

Chin lifts

Chin lifts for a defined jawline

Chin lifts are a simple yet effective exercise that targets the muscles under your chin and jawline.

To perform this exercise, tilt your head back and look at the ceiling.

Pucker your lips as if you're trying to kiss the ceiling, hold for a few seconds, and relax.

Repeat this movement 10 times daily to strengthen the muscles and reduce sagging skin.

Jaw clenching

Jaw clenching for muscle strengthening

Jaw clenching is another effective exercise that focuses on strengthening the jaw muscles.

Start by clenching your teeth gently without straining them too much.

Hold the position for about ten seconds before releasing slowly.

Repeat this process ten times every day to build muscle endurance in your jaw area.

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Neck roll

Neck roll for improved circulation

Neck rolls also enhance blood circulation around the neck and chin area, which can help tone the jawline over time.

Sit or stand comfortably with shoulders relaxed. Then slowly roll your head in a circular motion clockwise 10 times, followed by counterclockwise another 10 times.

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Fish face

Fish face exercise for cheek toning

The fish face exercise tones both cheeks and jawline effectively.

Suck in your cheeks while smiling slightly, holding this position for five seconds before releasing it slowly.

Repeat this movement 15 times daily, ensuring consistent practice over weeks.

Tongue Press

Tongue press against roof of mouth

Pressing your tongue against the roof of your mouth works out several facial muscles, including those around the jawline.

Simply press your tongue firmly against the roof of your mouth, hold it there for a few seconds, then release it slowly.

Repeat this process 20 times a day for optimal results.

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