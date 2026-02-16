How to style a duffle coat this winter

A duffle coat is a winter wardrobe staple, thanks to its timeless style and practicality. With its distinctive toggle fastenings and roomy fit, it is the perfect combination of warmth and fashion. Whether you are heading to work or going out for a casual stroll, styling a duffle coat right can make you look effortlessly chic. Here are some tips to style your duffle coat this winter.

Tip 1 Pair with casual wear Pairing a duffle coat with casual wear can create an effortlessly stylish look. Team it up with jeans and a simple sweater for a laid-back yet put-together appearance. Opt for neutral colors like navy or camel to keep the look cohesive. Adding ankle boots or sneakers can further enhance the casual vibe while keeping you comfortable during your winter outings.

Tip 2 Accessorize wisely Accessories play a key role in elevating your duffle coat ensemble. Scarves, hats, and gloves not only keep you warm but also add personality to your outfit. Choose accessories that complement the color of your coat; for instance, a bright scarf can add a pop of color against a neutral background. Don't forget to pick gloves that match both style and functionality.

Tip 3 Layer strategically Layering is key when styling a duffle coat in winter months. Start with thin layers like turtlenecks or lightweight sweaters underneath the coat for added warmth without bulkiness. This way, you can easily adjust as temperatures change throughout the day without compromising on style or comfort levels.

Tip 4 Choose appropriate footwear Footwear can make or break any outfit involving a duffle coat. For formal occasions, opt for sleek leather boots that match the sophistication of the coat's design. For casual outings, comfortable sneakers will do the trick, keeping your feet warm and stylish. Choose wisely according to the occasion and personal style, to ensure your footwear complements rather than distracts from the overall look.