Add elegance to your look with pashmina shawl

Pashmina shawls are an eternal accessory, adding a touch of elegance to any outfit. They are versatile and can be styled in different ways, making them a must-have in every wardrobe. Here are five timeless styles to wear a pashmina shawl, each adding a unique flair to your look. Whether you are dressing up for an occasion or just want to add some style to your daily wear, these styles have got you covered.

Style 1 Classic drape The classic drape is the simplest yet most elegant way to wear a pashmina shawl. Just wrap the shawl around your shoulders, and let it hang down evenly in front and back. This style is perfect for adding warmth without compromising on style. It goes well with both casual and formal outfits, making it an ideal choice for any occasion.

Style 2 The wrap around For a more secure fit, try the wrap around style. Start by placing the shawl over your shoulders, then bring both ends across your body and tie them at your waist or under your bust, depending on your preference. This style not only keeps the shawl in place but also accentuates your waistline, adding definition to your silhouette.

Advertisement

Style 3 The one-shoulder drape The one-shoulder drape adds an element of sophistication and is perfect for evening events or special occasions. Simply place one end of the shawl over one shoulder, allowing it to drape across your back and down the opposite side of your body. This asymmetrical look adds an interesting visual element while keeping you warm.

Advertisement

Style 4 The Head Wrap Using a pashmina as a head wrap is both practical and stylish, especially on sunny days or during travel. Fold the shawl diagonally into a triangle, then place it on your head with the point hanging down your back. Tie the ends under your chin or at the nape of your neck for secure coverage that adds flair to any outfit.