How to style a shacket this winter

The shacket, a fusion of shirt and jacket, has become a staple in winter wardrobes across Africa. Its versatility makes it perfect for the continent's varying climates. Whether you're in the cooler regions or somewhere warmer, a shacket provides both style and comfort. Here are five practical ways to incorporate this trendy piece into your winter wardrobe, ensuring you stay both fashionable and warm.

Tip 1 Layering for versatility Layering is the key to styling a shacket in winter. You can wear it over a simple tee or sweater for added warmth without compromising on style. This way, you can easily adjust your outfit according to changing temperatures throughout the day. Opt for neutral colors that can match with different tops and bottoms, making your shacket an essential part of multiple outfits.

Tip 2 Pairing with denim Denim goes hand in hand with shackets, making them a perfect match for a casual yet chic look. Be it jeans or denim skirts, pairing these with a shacket creates an effortlessly stylish ensemble. Go for contrasting shades to make your outfit pop, or stick to similar hues for a more subtle look. Either way, denim and shackets are a timeless combination.

Tip 3 Accessorizing wisely Accessories can elevate the look of a shacket in winter. Scarves, hats, and even statement jewelry can add layers of interest to your outfit without overpowering it. Stick to accessories that complement the color scheme of your shacket while adding functionality, like warm scarves that double up as neck protection against chilly winds.

Tip 4 Mixing textures Mixing textures is another way to make the most of your shacket this winter. Pairing different fabrics like cotton, wool, or corduroy can add depth and dimension to your look. For example, you can wear a wool sweater under a cotton shacket or pair corduroy pants with a linen-blend shacket for an interesting textural contrast.