How to style ankle boots during monsoon
What's the story
Ankle boots are a versatile and stylish choice for monsoon fashion. They provide the perfect blend of comfort and style, making them an ideal pick for rainy weather. With the right styling, you can wear ankle boots for a variety of occasions, from casual outings to formal events. Here are some practical tips to help you incorporate ankle boots into your monsoon wardrobe.
Tip 1
Choosing water-resistant materials
Selecting water-resistant materials is key when choosing ankle boots for monsoon season.
Leather and synthetic materials are popular choices, as they repel water better than fabric options.
Look for boots with waterproof coatings or treatments to further enhance their durability against moisture.
This not only protects the boots but also keeps your feet dry and comfortable during rainy days.
Tip 2
Pairing with appropriate outfits
Pairing ankle boots with the right outfits can make them look even better.
For casual outings, team them up with jeans, leggings, and a simple top.
For a more formal look, wear them with tailored trousers or a midi skirt.
The key is to keep the rest of your outfit balanced so that the boots remain the focal point.
Tip 3
Considering heel height and style
The heel height and style of your ankle boots can make a big difference in comfort and appearance during monsoon.
Opt for low-heeled or flat styles if you plan on walking a lot, as they provide better stability on slippery surfaces.
Chunky heels are also a good option, as they offer more grip than stilettos.
Tip 4
Maintaining boot care regularly
Regular maintenance is key to keeping your ankle boots in top shape throughout the monsoon season.
Clean them after every wear by wiping off dirt with a damp cloth, and apply waterproof sprays periodically to keep moisture out.
Check laces or zippers regularly, and replace them if they show signs of wear to ensure your boots remain functional and stylish.