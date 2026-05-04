Secret to classic hairstyling? It is butterfly clips

Butterfly clips are back in fashion, giving you an easy way to add a touch of fun to your hairstyle. These clips, which were a staple in the 1990s, are now making a comeback with modern twists and styles. Be it a casual day out or a party, butterfly clips can be your go-to accessory to jazz up your look without any hassle. Here is how you can style them effortlessly.

Tip 1 Choose the right size Choosing the right size of butterfly clip is important for both function and style. Small clips are perfect for securing sections of hair or adding subtle accents, while larger ones can hold more hair and make a statement. Consider your hair length and thickness when selecting a clip size to ensure it complements your hairstyle without overpowering it.

Tip 2 Experiment with placement The placement of butterfly clips can change the entire look of your hairstyle. Try placing them at different spots, like the side of your head, at the crown, or even at the back for different effects. Playing around with placements can give you new styles every time, making it versatile enough for any occasion.

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Tip 3 Mix and match colors Butterfly clips come in a variety of colors, which makes it fun to mix and match them according to your outfit or mood. Go for contrasting colors to make them pop, or stick to similar shades for a more cohesive look. Mixing different colored clips can also give you an interesting visual effect that draws attention.

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Tip 4 Use them creatively Get creative with butterfly clips by using them not just as functional tools but also as decorative elements. Create patterns by arranging multiple clips in geometric shapes, or use them to accentuate braids and twists in your hair. The possibilities are endless when you think outside the box with these accessories.