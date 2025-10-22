How to style canvas shoes this monsoon

Monsoon brings a much-needed respite from the heat, but it also brings a whole lot of fashion challenges. Canvas shoes, which are a monsoon wardrobe staple, can be styled in a number of ways to stay fashionable and comfortable. Here are five ways to style canvas shoes this monsoon season, and keep your feet dry and trendy.

Attire 1 Pair with cropped jeans Cropped jeans make for a perfect match with canvas shoes during the monsoon. The length of cropped jeans keeps them from getting wet, while still giving you a chic look. You can go for rolled-up cuffs on regular jeans if you want. This combination is perfect for casual outings and gives you a laid-back yet stylish vibe.

Attire 2 Match with ankle-length trousers Ankle-length trousers are another great option to pair with canvas shoes in the monsoon. They keep your ankles dry and go well with different types of tops, be it T-shirts or blouses. This combination is ideal for office wear or semi-formal occasions where you want to be comfortable yet stylish.

Attire 3 Combine with midi skirts Midi skirts can be easily paired with canvas shoes for a feminine yet practical look during the monsoon. Go for skirts made of quick-drying fabrics so that you don't have to deal with wet clothes. This combination is perfect for casual outings or even a day at work, giving you an elegant look without compromising on comfort.

Attire 4 Style with shorts Shorts are an ideal option to team up with canvas shoes in the humid weather of monsoon. They keep you cool and let you move around easily, making them perfect for outdoor activities or casual get-togethers. Teaming up shorts with canvas shoes gives you a sporty and youthful look, ideal for the season.