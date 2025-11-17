Winter fashion 101: How to style cardigans 

Cardigans are a winter wardrobe staple, providing comfort and style. They can be layered over different outfits, making them the most versatile piece of clothing. Be it for a casual outing or a formal event, cardigans can be styled in many ways to suit different occasions. Here are some practical tips to style cardigans this winter, keeping you warm and fashionable.

Tip 1 Pair with jeans for casual look Pairing a cardigan with jeans is a foolproof way to nail a casual look. Choose a fitted cardigan to balance the loose fit of jeans. Go for neutral colors like gray or beige for versatility, or opt for bold hues to make a statement. This combination works well for daytime activities like shopping or meeting friends.

Tip 2 Layer over dresses for elegance To add an elegant touch to your dresses, layer them with cardigans. Opt for long cardigans that fall just above the knee, providing warmth without compromising on style. This pairing is perfect for office settings or evening gatherings where you want to stay warm yet chic.

Tip 3 Use belts for structured silhouette Adding a belt around your cardigan can give you a more structured silhouette. This trick works particularly well with longer cardigans, giving you shape while keeping you warm. Pick belts in contrasting colors to add an element of interest and make your outfit stand out.

Tip 4 Mix textures for visual interest Mixing textures is a great way to add depth to your winter outfits with cardigans. Pair knit cardigans with cotton shirts or silk blouses underneath them. This combination adds visual interest and keeps you warm in colder months. It makes layering fun and stylish at the same time.