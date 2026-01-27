Fashion lovers, try cocoon cardigans this winter

Cocoon cardigans are the perfect winter wear, giving you comfort and style. Their loose, wrap-like structure makes them perfect for layering, while keeping you warm. Be it for a casual outing or a formal event, cocoon cardigans can be styled in many ways to suit your taste. Here are five ways to wear cocoon cardigans this winter and stay warm without compromising on style.

Tip 1 Pair with skinny jeans Pairing a cocoon cardigan with skinny jeans is a classic combination that balances out the voluminous shape of the cardigan. This look works well with both neutral and bold-colored cardigans. Opt for dark-wash jeans to create a sleek silhouette. Add ankle boots or sneakers for an effortless look that is perfect for casual outings or running errands.

Tip 2 Layer over a dress Wearing a cocoon cardigan over a dress gives you the best of both worlds: warmth and femininity. Choose a midi or maxi dress in complementary colors to your cardigan for an elegant ensemble. This style is perfect for transitioning from day to night. Just add some statement jewelry and heels to elevate the look.

Tip 3 Belt it up for definition Adding a belt to your cocoon cardigan can define your waistline while adding an element of interest to your outfit. Choose a wide belt in leather or fabric that contrasts with your cardigan's color. This styling trick works especially well with longer cardigans, giving you the option to create different silhouettes while keeping warm.

Tip 4 Mix textures with leggings Combining leggings with a cocoon cardigan is an easy way to stay warm and stylish at the same time. Go for leggings in different textures such as leather or velvet to add depth to your outfit. This combination works well with both casual and semi-formal settings, especially when paired with knee-high boots or flats.