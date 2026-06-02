Elevate your hair game with crown twists
What's the story
Crown twists are a versatile and stylish way to embrace natural hair. This protective hairstyle not only celebrates the beauty of textured hair but also offers a practical solution for everyday wear. Whether you are looking to switch up your look or maintain healthy hair, crown twists provide an elegant option that can be customized to suit various occasions. Here is how you can master this timeless style.
Tip 1
Choosing the right products
Selecting the right products is key to achieving perfect crown twists. Opt for moisturizing creams or gels that define curls without weighing them down. Look for products with natural ingredients like shea butter or coconut oil, which nourish and hydrate the hair. A good leave-in conditioner can also help detangle and prepare your hair for twisting, making the process easier and more manageable.
Tip 2
Sectioning your hair properly
Proper sectioning is key to getting uniform crown twists. Start by parting your hair into four sections for easier handling. From here, divide each section into smaller parts depending on how thick you want each twist to be. Make sure each section is even so that all twists are of the same size and tension, giving you a neat, professional-looking finish.
Tip 3
Twisting technique essentials
The technique you use while twisting makes all the difference in how long your style lasts and how good it looks. Start by taking two strands of hair from each section and twisting them around each other tightly from root to tip. Make sure you keep tension even throughout so that no part unravels or looks loose after styling.
Tip 4
Maintaining your crown twists
Proper maintenance is key to keeping your crown twists looking good and your hair healthy. Avoid excessive manipulation by not touching them too often, which can cause frizzing or loosening over time. Use a satin scarf or pillowcase at night to protect your style while you sleep, reducing friction against the strands. This helps keep your twists intact longer between re-styling sessions.