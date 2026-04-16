If you're a fan of statement accessories, read on

African wax prints are famous for their bright colors and bold patterns. These fabrics are not just used for clothing but also for styling jewelry. By using these prints, you can create unique jewelry pieces that reflect cultural heritage and personal style. Here are five ways to style jewelry with African wax prints, giving you ideas to make your accessories stand out.

Tip 1 Incorporate fabric into earrings Using African wax print fabric in earrings is a great way to add a pop of color and pattern to your look. Simply cut small circles or shapes from the fabric, and attach them to earring bases. This technique works well with both stud and dangling earrings, giving you the option to customize your accessories according to your taste.

Tip 2 Create beaded necklaces with print accents Beaded necklaces can be taken up a notch by adding small pieces of African wax print fabric as accents. Wrap fabric around beads, or use it as a string between them. This way, you can create a cohesive look that highlights the beauty of the print while keeping the elegance of beads intact.

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Tip 3 Design bracelets using fabric strips Fabric strips from African wax prints can be used to make chic bracelets. Simply braid or twist the strips together to make textured designs that are both comfortable and fashionable. These bracelets can be worn alone or stacked with other accessories for a trendy, layered effect.

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Tip 4 Add fabric covered buttons to rings Transform ordinary rings into statement pieces by covering buttons with African wax print fabric. Glue small fabric-covered buttons onto ring bases for an eye-catching detail that showcases the vibrant patterns of the print. This simple addition can elevate any ring design, making it more distinctive.