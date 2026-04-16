5 celebrity-inspired ways to style jhumkas

Jhumkas have always been a favorite when it comes to traditional jewelry. Celebrities have always loved these beautiful earrings, giving us some major style goals. From the classic jhumkas to modern designs, these stars have shown us how to wear them with different outfits. Here are some celebrity-inspired jhumka styling tips to help you nail the perfect look for any occasion.

Tip 1 Pairing jhumkas with sarees Celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have often paired jhumkas with sarees, giving a timeless look. To nail this style, pick jhumkas that go well with the saree's color and design. Heavy jhumkas go well with plain sarees, while lighter ones can be paired with embroidered or patterned sarees. This combination is perfect for weddings or festive occasions.

Tip 2 Modern twist with western outfits Stars like Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have also shown us how to style jhumkas with western outfits. When worn with jeans, a blouse, or a simple dress, these earrings give an unexpected twist to the look. Opt for sleek, contemporary designs if you want to keep the balance among traditional and modern elements.

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Tip 3 Mixing metals for a unique look Mixing metals is something many celebrities do to make their jhumka styling unique. Gold and silver can be mixed to create a unique look that stands out. This way, you can wear your favorite pieces together without worrying about matching them exactly. Experimenting with different metal combinations can give you a fresh take on traditional jewelry.

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Tip 4 Choosing the right size The size of the jhumka is also essential when it comes to styling. Big jhumkas can be a statement piece for an otherwise simple outfit, while smaller ones are ideal for subtle elegance. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan usually go for medium-sized options that complement their outfits without overpowering them.