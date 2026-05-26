How to style kaftans like a star

Kaftans are the go-to choice of Bollywood celebs, thanks to their effortless style and comfort. These loose-fitting garments are ideal for both casual outings and glamorous events, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe. From bright colors to intricate patterns, kaftans can be styled in a number of ways to make you look chic and elegant. Here is how you can nail the kaftan look like your favorite stars.

Fabric selection Choosing the right fabric Choosing the right fabric is key to nailing the kaftan look. Lightweight fabrics like cotton, silk, or chiffon are popular, as they are breathable and drape well. These fabrics also allow for ease of movement, making them perfect for both hot weather and indoor events. When choosing a fabric, consider comfort and occasion to ensure your kaftan looks as good as it feels.

Accessory tips Accessorizing with elegance Accessories can make or break your kaftan look. Statement jewelry, such as chunky necklaces or oversized earrings, can add a touch of glamour to simple designs. Belts can also be used to cinch the waist and add definition to loose-fitting kaftans. Footwear like sandals or wedges complements the relaxed vibe of the outfit while adding height if desired.

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Layering ideas Layering techniques Layering is another way to add depth and dimension to your kaftan ensemble. You can throw over a lightweight jacket or kimono for an added style element, without compromising on comfort. Scarves can also be used creatively as head wraps or tied around bags for an added flair that ties in with your overall look.

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