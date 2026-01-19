Khanga: How to wear this iconic garment

The khanga is a traditional East African garment, which is versatile and colorful. It is an essential part of many cultures, serving as a symbol of community and identity. In winter, the khanga can be used to layer up stylishly. By wrapping it in different ways, you can stay warm without compromising on style. Here are five creative layering ideas using the khanga.

Shawl style Wrap it as a shawl Wearing a khanga as a shawl is another easy way to add some warmth to your outfit. Just drape the cloth across your shoulders, and let it hang down your arms. This way, you can wear it over any outfit, be it a dress or a simple top, and it adds an extra layer of warmth while looking chic.

Head wrap style Use it as a head wrap A khanga can also be used as a head wrap to keep your head warm during the chilly months. Simply fold the khanga into a long strip and tie it around your head in various styles. Not only does this keep you warm, but it also adds an element of elegance to your look.

Skirt style Create a layered skirt For those who want to wear skirts in winter, layering with a khanga is the way to go. Simply wrap the khanga around your waist over another skirt or pair of pants for added insulation. This way, you can mix and match patterns and colors while staying cozy.

Poncho style Design a cozy poncho Transforming a khanga into a poncho is another stylish option for winter layering. Fold the khanga in half and cut out holes for your head and arms, or simply drape it over your shoulders like a poncho. This way, you get full upper body coverage while looking fashionable.