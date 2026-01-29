How to style moleskin trousers this winter
What's the story
Moleskin trousers are a winter staple in Africa, providing both comfort and style. With their soft texture and warmth, they make for an ideal choice for the chilly months. Here are five ways to style moleskin trousers this winter, ensuring you stay fashionable while keeping warm. From casual looks to more polished outfits, these tips will help you make the most of this versatile piece.
Tip 1
Pair with oversized sweaters
Oversized sweaters make for a perfect match with moleskin trousers. The combination is not only comfortable but also looks effortlessly chic. Opt for neutral colors or subtle patterns to keep the look balanced. This pairing is ideal for casual outings or relaxed days at home, giving you warmth without compromising on style.
Tip 2
Add a tailored blazer
For a more polished appearance, try pairing moleskin trousers with a tailored blazer. This combination is perfect for office settings or formal events where you want to look put-together yet comfortable. Choose blazers in complementary shades to your trousers to create a cohesive look that exudes sophistication.
Tip 3
Layer with denim jackets
Denim jackets make for an amazing layering piece with moleskin trousers. The rugged texture of denim contrasts beautifully with the softness of moleskin, giving you an interesting visual appeal. This combination works well for casual outings or weekend adventures, keeping you warm while looking stylish.
Tip 4
Combine with ankle boots
Ankle boots make for the perfect footwear choice to go with moleskin trousers this winter. They add an element of sophistication and go well with both casual and semi-formal outfits. Go for boots in neutral shades like black or brown to keep the focus on your trousers while adding to the overall ensemble.
Tip 5
Accessorize with scarves
Scarves are the perfect accessories to amp up any winter outfit, including those with moleskin trousers. Not only do they keep you warm, but they also add a splash of color or pattern to your look. Go for scarves in colors that complement your outfit, making sure they go well with both your top and bottom wear choices.