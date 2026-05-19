How to give old furniture a new look

Styling old furniture can be an economical and creative way to revamp your living space. Instead of shelling out money on new pieces, you can breathe new life into the old ones with a few smart tricks. Not only does this save money, but it also promotes sustainability by reusing and recycling materials. Here are some practical tips to style old furniture without burning a hole in your pocket.

Tip 1 Paint for a fresh look A fresh coat of paint can work wonders on old furniture. Choose colors that complement your existing decor, or go bold for a statement piece. Chalk paint is especially popular for its ease of use and minimal prep work required. It adheres well to most surfaces, giving you a smooth finish that can transform any item from drab to fab.

Tip 2 Reupholster for new appeal Reupholstering is another effective way to refresh old furniture, particularly upholstered items like chairs and sofas. Pick fabrics that are durable, yet stylish, and consider patterns or textures that add interest without overpowering the room's aesthetic. While reupholstering may sound like a task, it can be done affordably with DIY kits available online.

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Tip 3 Add decorative accents Incorporating decorative accents like knobs, handles, or stencils can add character to your old furniture pieces. Swap out plain hardware for something more decorative, or use stencils to add patterns on surfaces like drawers or tabletops. These small changes can make a big difference in how the piece looks overall.

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Tip 4 Mix and match styles Mixing different styles of furniture creates an eclectic look that is both unique and visually appealing. Pair modern pieces with vintage ones, or blend different eras together for an interesting contrast. The key is to maintain balance by ensuring that all elements complement each other through color coordination or similar materials used across the items.