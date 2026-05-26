How to style palazzos like a pro

Palazzos have become a wardrobe staple, thanks to their comfort and versatility. Celebrities, especially from the fashion-forward Bollywood industry, have been instrumental in making palazzos a trend. Their unique styling tricks can help you elevate your palazzo game, making them suitable for various occasions. From casual outings to formal events, these celebrity-inspired tips can make your palazzos the star of your outfit.

Tip 1 Pairing with crop tops for a chic look Bollywood celebs often pair palazzos with crop tops for a chic look. This combination accentuates the waistline and gives a balanced silhouette. Opt for solid colors or subtle patterns in your crop top to keep the focus on the palazzo. This pairing is ideal for casual outings or brunches, giving you a stylish, yet effortless look.

Tip 2 Accessorizing with statement belts Another trick that Bollywood stars swear by is accessorizing palazzos with statement belts. A wide belt can cinch the waist and add an element of interest to an otherwise simple outfit. Choose belts with bold buckles or contrasting colors to make them stand out. This trick works well for both day and night events, adding structure and style to your ensemble.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Mixing patterns for bold statements Celebrities are not afraid to mix patterns when styling palazzos, and you should not be either. Pairing printed palazzos with patterned tops can create a bold statement look that grabs attention. Stick to complementary colors to keep the outfit cohesive. This styling trick is perfect for those who love experimenting with fashion and want their outfits to make a statement.

Advertisement