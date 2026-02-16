Make a winter style statement with patterned shawls

Patterned shawls are the perfect accessory to elevate your winter wardrobe. They are versatile, functional, and can be styled in a number of ways to add a touch of elegance to any outfit. Whether you want to stay warm or make a fashion statement, patterned shawls are the perfect answer. Here are five ways you can style these shawls this winter.

Tip 1 Wrap it as a poncho Transform your patterned shawl into a cozy poncho by draping it over your shoulders. This style gives you the warmth of a coat while letting you show off the beautiful patterns of the shawl. Perfect for layering over sweaters or long-sleeve tops, this look is both practical and stylish. Choose shawls with bold designs to make them the focal point of your outfit.

Tip 2 Use it as a headscarf For an added flair and warmth, use your patterned shawl as a headscarf. Fold it diagonally and tie it around your head, letting the ends hang down or tuck them in for a neater look. This style not only protects you from the cold but also adds an element of sophistication to your overall appearance.

Tip 3 Belt it for definition Add definition to your silhouette by belting a patterned shawl at the waist. This technique works well with oversized shawls that might otherwise overwhelm smaller frames. By cinching the waist, you create an hourglass shape that flatters many body types, while still enjoying the benefits of extra warmth.

Tip 4 Layer over outerwear Layering a patterned shawl over outerwear like jackets or coats can add depth and interest to your winter outfits. It also provides an extra layer of insulation on particularly chilly days. Opt for complementary colors between your outerwear and shawl for a cohesive look that ties everything together seamlessly.