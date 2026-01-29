What to wear with printed leggings

Printed leggings are a versatile winter wardrobe staple. They add a pop of color and pattern to your outfit, making them a great choice for layering. Pairing them with the right tops can make you stylish and warm during the chilly months. Here are five tops that go perfectly with printed leggings this winter, making you comfortable and trendy.

Tip 1 Cozy oversized sweaters Oversized sweaters are perfect for pairing with printed leggings. They provide warmth and balance out the fitted look of leggings. Opt for neutral colors or simple patterns to keep the focus on the leggings. This combination is ideal for casual outings or lounging at home, giving you an effortless yet chic appearance.

Tip 2 Long tunic tops Long tunic tops are another great option to wear with printed leggings. They give you extra coverage and keep your outfit balanced. Choose tunics with interesting textures or subtle prints that complement your leggings without overpowering them. This style works well for both office settings and casual meet-ups.

Tip 3 Layered cardigans Layered cardigans are perfect for those who want to add some depth to their outfit without compromising on comfort. They work well with the fitted nature of leggings and can be layered over simple tops or tees. Go for cardigans in earthy tones or pastels to match the winter vibe.

Tip 4 Fitted turtlenecks Fitted turtlenecks make a great base layer under jackets or cardigans when you wear printed leggings. They keep you warm while adding a touch of sophistication to your look. Stick to solid colors like black, white, or gray so that they match different legging patterns easily.