Winter accessories: How to style fanny packs 

Quilted fanny packs are the perfect winter accessory, combining style and practicality in one. These versatile bags can be worn in a number of ways, making them a must-have for anyone looking to add a bit of flair to their winter wardrobe. With the right styling tips, you can easily incorporate these trendy pieces into your daily outfits, making them both functional and fashionable.

Tip 1 Pair with oversized sweaters Oversized sweaters are a winter staple, and pairing them with quilted fanny packs creates a balanced silhouette. The bulkiness of the sweater is offset by the compactness of the fanny pack, creating an attractive look. Opt for neutral colors in your sweater and fanny pack to keep the focus on the texture of the quilted design.

Tip 2 Layer over jackets and coats Wearing a quilted fanny pack over jackets and coats is a smart way to add dimension to your outfit. This layering technique not only adds an element of interest but also keeps your essentials close at hand. Choose a fanny pack that contrasts with your outerwear for maximum impact, or go for matching tones for a more cohesive look.

Tip 3 Utilize as a statement piece Make your quilted fanny pack the star of your outfit by choosing bold colors or patterns. When you wear it as a statement piece, you can keep the rest of your outfit simple with solid colors or minimalistic designs. This way, you can keep the focus on the bag, while still looking chic and put-together.

Tip 4 Mix textures for visual interest Mixing textures is key to creating visually appealing winter outfits. Pairing quilted fanny packs with materials such as wool, denim, or leather can create dynamic looks that catch the eye. Experimenting with different textures adds depth to your ensemble without overwhelming it.