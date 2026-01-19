How to style twill peplum jackets this winter

Twill peplum jackets are the perfect fusion of style and comfort for the Indian winter. With their structured silhouette and soft fabric, they make an ideal pick for layering. You can wear them over traditional or contemporary outfits, making them versatile for any occasion. Here's how to wear these jackets this winter, and look effortlessly chic.

Ethnic fusion Pair with ethnic wear Pairing twill peplum jackets with ethnic wear can elevate your traditional outfits. They go well with kurtas and salwar suits, giving a modern twist to classic attire. Opt for jackets in neutral shades like beige or grey to complement vibrant Indian fabrics. This combination is perfect for festive occasions or family gatherings where you want to look elegant yet comfortable.

Western blend Layer over western outfits Twill peplum jackets also go well with Western outfits like dresses and skirts. They provide warmth without compromising on style, making them perfect for cooler days. Pair them with a simple dress or a high-waisted skirt and blouse combination for a chic look. The structured design of the jacket adds an element of sophistication to casual wear.

Advertisement

Accessory tips Accessorize wisely Accessorizing is key to nailing the look with twill peplum jackets. Go for statement jewelry like chunky necklaces or bold earrings to add some flair. A sleek belt can also accentuate the waistline of the jacket, adding to its peplum style. Footwear like ankle boots or loafers can complete your ensemble while keeping it practical for daily wear.

Advertisement

Color selection Choose versatile colors Choosing the right color is important when picking a twill peplum jacket for winter wear in India. Go for versatile colors like navy blue, olive green, or maroon that go well with most outfits and seasons. These shades not only add a touch of elegance but also go well with the festive vibe of the season. They make the perfect choice for anyone looking to add some style and warmth to their wardrobe.