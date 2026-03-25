5 vintage updos perfect for any occasion

Vintage updos are a timeless hairstyle option that can be perfect for any occasion. These hairstyles, inspired by different eras, add a touch of elegance and sophistication to your look. Be it a special event or you want to add some vintage flair to your everyday style, mastering these updos can be rewarding. Here are five vintage updos that you can easily master at home.

#1 The classic chignon The classic chignon is a versatile hairstyle that can be worn for formal occasions or even casual outings. To create this look, start by gathering your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck. Twist the ponytail and wrap it around its base to form a bun. Secure with bobby pins and finish off with hairspray for hold. This elegant style works well with medium to long hair.

#2 The beehive bouffant The beehive bouffant is iconic of the 1960s and adds volume and height to your hair. To achieve this look, backcomb sections of your hair at the crown for added volume. Smooth over the top layer and gather all your hair into a high ponytail. Twist and pin the ponytail to create the beehive shape, securing with pins as needed.

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#3 The victory rolls Victory rolls are a signature feature of vintage hairstyles from the World War II era. Part your hair down the middle and take small sections on either side of your head. Roll each section away from your face towards the scalp level before pinning them in place with bobby pins or clips.

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#4 The Gibson Girl updo The Gibson Girl updo is all about soft waves and an elegant twist at the back of your head. Start by curling sections of dry hair with a curling iron for volume. Gather these curls into two low twists on either side of your head before pinning them securely together at the nape of your neck.