Love nature-inspired decor? Try earthen tones
What's the story
Earthen tones are the perfect way to add a touch of nature to your home. These colors, inspired by soil, stone, and natural elements, can make any space warm and inviting. By adding earthen tones to your home, you can create a calming atmosphere without going overboard with bold colors. Here are five practical ways to include these tones in your home decor.
Tip 1
Use natural materials
Incorporating natural materials like wood, clay, and stone can enhance the earthy vibe of your home.
Wooden furniture or clay pots add texture and warmth to interiors. Stone accents, like a fireplace or a feature wall, can add depth to spaces.
These materials not only look good but also add to the durability and sustainability of home decor.
Tip 2
Choose earthy paint colors
Choosing earthy paint colors is another way to set the tone for your space.
Shades like terracotta, olive green, and sandy beige make for a perfect backdrop that goes well with a variety of styles.
These colors can make rooms feel more spacious and grounded at the same time.
You can use them on walls or as accents to create a cohesive look.
Tip 3
Incorporate plants for natural appeal
Plants are the best way to bring life into any room while complementing earthen tones beautifully.
Indoor plants such as succulents or ferns not only purify the air but also add a splash of green that goes well with earthy hues.
Using planters made from natural materials like wood or terracotta further strengthens this connection with nature.
Tip 4
Accessorize with textiles in warm hues
Textiles in warm hues like rust orange or muted yellow can add comfort and style to your space.
Think of cushions, rugs, and throws that feature these colors for an inviting atmosphere.
Not only do these accessories add layers of texture, but they also tie together different elements within a room.
Tip 5
Balance with neutral accents
To keep earthen tones from overpowering a space, you need to balance them with neutral accents like white or gray.
These colors provide contrast without taking away from the warmth of earthy hues.
You can add neutral elements through furniture pieces, like sofas, or by using decorative items, like vases and lampshades.