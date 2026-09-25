Try this simple twisted bun for hot afternoons
What's the story
A twisted bun is the perfect way to keep your hair off your face and neck during the hot afternoons. This simple, yet elegant, hairstyle is suitable for all occasions, whether you are heading to work or going out with friends. With just a few steps, you can achieve this look and stay cool all day long. Here are some tips on how to style your hair with a twisted bun.
Tip 1
Gather your hair properly
Start by gathering all your hair at the nape of your neck.
Use a brush or comb to smooth out any tangles, ensuring that your hair is free of knots.
This step is important, as it makes sure that the twisted bun sits well and looks neat.
If you have layers or shorter strands, consider using bobby pins to secure them in place.
Tip 2
Twist sections of hair
Divide your gathered hair into two equal sections.
Twist each section individually from the roots down to the ends.
The key here is to keep the twists tight, but not so tight that they pull on your scalp uncomfortably.
Once both sections are twisted completely, cross them over each other at the base of your ponytail.
Tip 3
Secure with pins or bands
After crossing the twisted sections, wrap them around each other in a circular motion toward the base of your ponytail.
Secure this arrangement by using bobby pins or an elastic band, depending on how secure you want the bun to be.
Make sure all loose ends are tucked in neatly under the bun for a polished look.
Tip 4
Adjust for comfort and style
Finally, adjust your twisted bun for comfort by gently pulling at certain areas if needed, without disturbing its overall shape too much.
You can also add hairpins or flowers for decoration. Keep the hairstyle simple and practical for warm afternoons. This lets you balance style and comfort.