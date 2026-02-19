Master 2026's hottest hair trend, the side-swept braid

Side-swept braids are a versatile and elegant way to style hair for any occasion. Be it a casual day out or a formal event, these braids can add a touch of sophistication to your look. They are easy to create and can be customized according to your hair type and length. Here are some practical tips to help you master the art of side-swept braids.

Tip 1 Choosing the right braid style Choosing the right braid style is crucial for achieving the desired look. French braids work well for medium to long hair, as they incorporate sections of hair as you go along. Dutch braids give a more pronounced effect with their raised appearance. For short hair, a simple side twist might be more manageable yet equally stylish.

Tip 2 Preparing your hair Proper preparation is key to making sure your side-swept braid stays in place all day. Start with clean, dry hair; slightly damp hair can work too if you prefer more grip while styling. Applying a lightweight mousse or styling cream can add texture and hold without weighing down your locks.

Tip 3 Securing your braid Once you've styled your braid, securing it properly is key to keeping it intact throughout the day. Use clear elastics or decorative pins that match your outfit for a seamless look. If you want extra security, especially for thicker hair types, consider using bobby pins discreetly along the braid's length.

