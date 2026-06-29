Kantha embroidery is an ancient craft from West Bengal

What is kantha embroidery?

By Simran Jeet 02:54 pm Jun 29, 202602:54 pm

What's the story

Kantha embroidery, a traditional craft from India, is taking the world by storm with its unique charm and versatility. The hand-stitched technique, which involves layering and stitching together pieces of fabric, is not only beautiful but also functional. From home decor to fashion accessories, kantha embroidery can be used in a variety of ways to add a touch of elegance and cultural richness to your life. Here are five creative ways to incorporate this timeless art into your everyday items.