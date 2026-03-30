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Sgraffito: An ancient art for modern home decor
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Sgraffito: An ancient art for modern home decor

By Simran Jeet
Mar 30, 2026
10:51 am
What's the story

Sgraffito, an ancient technique of scratching through a surface to reveal a lower layer of contrasting color, is making a comeback in modern African home decor. This unique art form adds texture and depth to interiors, making it a perfect choice for those looking to add a touch of tradition with a modern twist. Here are some ways you can incorporate sgraffito into your home decor.

Wall art

Incorporating sgraffito in wall designs

Sgraffito can also be used to create stunning wall designs by applying plaster or paint in layers, and scratching patterns into the top layer. This technique enables homeowners to personalize their spaces with intricate designs that reflect cultural heritage or personal style. The result is a visually striking wall that serves as both an artistic statement and a conversation starter.

Pottery decor

Sgraffito patterns on pottery

Pottery is another medium where sgraffito shines. By carving out patterns on clay before it dries, artisans can create detailed motifs on vases, bowls, and other decorative pieces. These items not only serve functional purposes but also add an artistic flair to any room they occupy.

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Textile design

Textured sgraffito textiles

Textiles with sgraffito effects can be made by applying dyes or paints in layers on fabric and then scratching through the top layer. This technique creates textured patterns that add visual interest and depth to curtains, cushions, or upholstery. Textured textiles can enhance the overall aesthetic of a room while providing comfort.

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Furniture design

Sgraffito-inspired furniture accents

Furniture pieces inspired by sgraffito techniques can make for unique accents in home decor. By incorporating carved or etched designs on surfaces like tables or chairs, designers bring the essence of this art form into functional items. These pieces not only serve practical purposes but also enhance the artistic value of living spaces.

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